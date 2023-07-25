Newest cannabis dispensary licensees join hunt for retail space on Long Island

Years after serving time for selling weed, newly-licensed cannabis vendors are searching for property on Long Island, where they may openly return to the trade.

Two Long Islanders in their 40s, who pivoted into legit careers once out of prison, were among 24 businesses granted "conditional" retail licenses on the Island by the state Cannabis Control Board last week.

Regulators are giving this credential to so-called legacy operators before accepting retail applications from a broader range of businesses. To qualify, New Yorkers must have — or be related to someone who has — a cannabis-related conviction and have owned a business that turned a profit for at least two years. Black and Latino New Yorkers were arrested at higher rates under the old marijuana laws than white residents.

Fred Ayler, 46, of Mastic Beach said his incarceration has shaped his career. Ayler started several businesses under the "Nodaysoff" name that came to him during a revelatory moment in 2014 when he was standing on Merrit Avenue after being released from prison.

He noted that many of his peers had matured and progressed, and he felt behind. Ayler vowed to take no days off until he achieved his goals, ultimately launching an apparel line, entertainment company and youth-focused nonprofit under that brand.

Although excited about his new opportunity, Ayler said he feels bad for others arrested for weed who didn't own businesses or win an initial license. He wants to reserve part of his future dispensary, Nodaysoff Cannabis Club, as a networking space, where people from areas like his hometown of Wyandanch may get help entering the industry.

"When you got a [driver's] license as a kid, you just didn't know what friend's house to go to first — I'm kind of like right there," he said.

Gregory Van Roten, a Baldwin Harbor resident who was released from prison in 2018, said he's excited about offering tested products from a "modern" dispensary.

Gregory Van Roten was awarded a cannabis dispensary license by New York State last week. He is shown Monday at Sergios in Brooklyn, a pizza shop he co-owns. Credit: Ed Quinn

"[My record] definitely made my life difficult: you couldn't vote … you couldn't get a loan; you couldn't get some jobs," said Van Roten, 46, who is co-owner of Sergio's pizzeria in Riverhead, Brooklyn and upstate Malta. "Here we are now, which is a great opportunity to give back to people like me."

Months after the state began issuing the 39 previously authorized Long Island licenses, just one dispensary has opened on the Island. Retailers believe there aren't enough eligible shop locations for each licensee. Many towns opted not to host dispensaries, and those that did have passed relatively strict zoning rules.

Still, Van Roten is optimistic they will soften their anti-marijuana stance.

"It's very difficult on Long Island right now," he said, noting that he expects local governments' position to evolve.

Jessica Naissant of Valley Stream received a license to open a shop in Brooklyn. Credit: Howard Simmons

The state issued another 188 conditional licenses allowing businesses to open in other parts of the state. Jessica Naissant, 29, of Valley Stream received one along with her mom, Marie Naissant, who is a nurse.

Naissant, whose license permits her to open a shop in Brooklyn, and her chief operating officer, Jamila Washington, spent last Friday scoping out space in Williamsburg. She plans to name her store the Dope Connection BK, and focus on stocking products grown and made by Black, brown and indigenous entrepreneurs, including apparel.

For instance, she said she'd like to create clothing with designer Everard Best, with messages that nod to how drug policies have disenfranchised people of color.

"His brand is: 'Who Decides War,' " said Naissant, adding "We could do a nice collab on who decided the drug war."