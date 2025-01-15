Business

How the Trump administration's agenda could impact LI

President-elect Donald Trump is looking to make major changes that could impact the U.S. economy. Newsday's business reporter James T. Madore has more.  Credit: Newsday Studios

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Watch in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME