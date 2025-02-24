DoorDashers reimbursed for millions in tips taken by company, New York AG James says

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office reached a nearly $16.8 million settlement with the food delivery service DoorDash to repay drivers whose tips were shortchanged by the company. James announced the settlement Monday afternoon that will pay drivers, known as "Dashers," $16.75 million in owed pay and DoorDash must pay up to $1 million in settlement costs to issue the payments. State officials said DoorDash used customer tips to offset guaranteed pay to workers between May 2017 and September 2019. Dashers were able to see how much they would be paid before accepting a delivery, but they could only see their tips if they were more than the guaranteed rate, officials said. "Delivery workers are integral to our communities, working tirelessly to bring food and other essentials directly to our doorsteps in all conditions," James said in a statement. "DoorDash misled customers who generously tipped and deceived Dashers who deserved to be paid in full. This settlement returns millions to the pockets of hardworking Dashers and ensures transparency in DoorDash’s payment practices going forward." DoorDash company officials said the tipping method was under a former model used until 2019. They said the company "properly represented how dashers were paid during that period." The company said it has changed its payment method to separate tips from guaranteed pay. "We remain committed to making sure that Dasher earnings are always fair and transparent, and the allegations settled were related to an old pay model that was retired in 2019. To be clear: Dashers always keep 100% of tips from orders on the DoorDash app," the company said in a statement. "We are pleased to have resolved this years-old matter and look forward to continuing to offer a flexible way for millions of people to reach their financial goals." Under the former tipping model, their tips may have been shortchanged depending how much in tips drivers received to fulfill the guaranteed rate, attorney general officials. Workers received a minimum $1 payment and the company would use the remaining tips to offset pay owed, according to the attorney general’s office. "Customers were misled into believing their tips would directly benefit Dashers," attorney general officials said in a statement. "Instead, DoorDash would keep the tips meant for Dashers and take it out of their guaranteed pay. DoorDash would guarantee pay to a delivery worker, and then only actually pay them whatever the tip did not cover." New York officials said the company failed to disclose the payment method to customers and drivers. They said that the tipping disclosure was listed in fine print online and not shown during online ordering. Customers were given a message encouraging to tip beneath a message that read, "Dashers will always receive 100% of the tip," while state officials allege the company was using a portion of tips to reduce costs of paying drivers. Under the settlement, any worker from May 2017 to September 2019, may be eligible to file a claim. During that period, there were more than 11 million DoorDash delivery orders statewide by an estimated 63,000 delivery drivers. The attorney general’s office said restitution payments will begin in the coming months to eligible drivers contacted by the settlement administrator by mail, email, or text message, with information on how to file a claim. The settlement also requires DoorDash to maintain a payment model to pay tips entirely and enhance transparency to drivers and customers, including showing base pay, bonuses and tips for each delivery. Drivers will also have access to their delivery history for at least four years, according to the settlement.

