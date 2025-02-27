Economic boycott: Some Long Islanders plan to join nationwide movement Friday as an act of 'resistance'

Some Long Islanders plan to participate in a nationwide "economic blackout" on Friday, as a form of protest against what organizers view as corruption among corporations and politicians.

The boycott is one of several protests planned by activists in the coming weeks against large corporations, especially those that have scaled back on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

People's Union USA, a group focused on economic resistance, has taken credit for Friday’s protest, which was organized primarily on social media. It will run from midnight to midnight, with participants instructed not to make purchases online or in-person — not even food or gas.

If protesters must purchase something, they should use cash and shop small, the group’s website says.

Long Island experts expressed skepticism at how effective a one-day boycott might be at bringing about policy change, especially without a clear target or goal. Members of progressive coalitions on Long Island, however, still plan to join.

Shoshana Hershkowitz, who founded Facebook group Suffolk Progressives, said there's been a lot of interest in the boycott among members. The online community, with about 3,400 members, was founded to promote civic engagement after the 2016 election of President Donald Trump.

“I have done my grocery shopping. I have gas in the tank. I don’t really need to go anywhere. I’m just going to spend my day working, and do what I normally do. There’s nothing that can’t wait,” said Hershkowitz, 48, of South Setauket. “This is only one day but doing these sorts of things over time is what changes the calculus.”

Michelle Santantonio, chairwoman of South Country Peace Group, said members of the advocacy group also plan to participate in the blackout. The organization was founded in 1982 in response to the nuclear tensions of the Cold War and has continued to advocate to redirect resources away from war and toward the environment and human needs.

Long Island economist John Rizzo said in an email that a one-day blackout is unlikely to make a significant economic or political impact, although “a more targeted longer-term rolling boycott might have greater effect.”

Lawrence Levy, executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University, said it's unclear exactly what the blackout is meant to be protesting.

"Boycotting all businesses when you're upset about a few businesses might not make sense to a lot of people and lack some clarity," he said. "The kind of approach that works is when there's a specific issue regarding a specific company."

Protest of DEI cutbacks

Separately, other activists, faith-based leaders and consumers have organized boycotts to protest corporations that cut back on DEI initiatives and the Trump administration’s efforts to abolish all federal diversity policies and programs.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, a civil rights activist and the founder of National Action Network, has encouraged “buy-cotts” at Costco locations that have continued to support DEI programs and plans to announce a boycott sponsored by the group at the NAN Convention in April.

Levy said economic protests aiming to change specific policies at specific companies — such as faith leaders encouraging their congregations to refrain from shopping at Target, one of the companies backing off DEI efforts, during the 40 days of Lent — might have a higher chance of success.

"Organizing boycotts have been effective for years, but they have to be very well defined, well organized and well targeted," he said. "The more diffuse a cause and the targets are, the less likely there's going to be any kind of success."

Push to shop small

Eileen Tyznar, immediate past president and administrator at The Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce, expressed enthusiasm at the idea of shopping small.

“Small businesses are the backbone of America,” she said.

The organizer of the boycott, People’s Union USA, was founded by meditation teacher John Schwarz, who lives near the Chicago area, according to his social media accounts. He did not immediately respond to emails.

People's Union says it will hold another total economic blackout on March 28 and April 18. The group is also planning more targeted boycotts against specific corporations, such as Amazon, Walmart, Nestlé and General Mills.

“For anyone who is concerned or upset by the things that are happening right now … as someone who cares and wants to make change, how can you tap into your own civic power?” Hershkowitz said.

“There’s a way for every single person to get engaged.”

With AP