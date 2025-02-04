Estée Lauder to cut up to 7,000 jobs as sales slide

Estée Lauder may trim as many as 7,000 jobs by fiscal 2026, more than 11% of its workforce, after the global beauty cosmetics maker lost money in its most recent quarter due to a 6% sales slump, executives announced on Tuesday.

The Manhattan-based company behind such brands as MAC, La Mer and Aveda tempered its profit outlook as the economies of China and Korea slow, in addition to global geopolitical uncertainty.

China announced retaliatory tariffs on some American imports and an antitrust investigation into Google on Tuesday, just minutes after a sweeping levy on Chinese products imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump took effect.

Estée Lauder expects to book restructuring and other charges related to the job cuts of between $1.2 billion and $1.6 billion, before taxes.

As of June 30, 2024, the company had roughly 62,000 employees worldwide, according to its latest annual report to shareholders.

On Long Island, Estée Lauder has a factory, research and engineering facilities and offices in Melville, where a total of more than 2,500 people work, Newsday has previously reported.

A company spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday about how the restructuring plan would affect the Melville operation.

Estée Lauder has been producing cosmetics on the Island for more than 50 years.

In 2022, the company became the anchor tenant in a business incubator at Farmingdale State College and said the space would be used by 31 employees for the development of new products. Four years earlier, the company announced plans for a $14.5 million engineering center at 65 Maxess Rd. in Melville. Both projects received tax breaks from government, records show.

In an earning announcement on Tuesday, CEO Stéphane de La Faverie, said, "We are significantly transforming our operating model to be leaner, faster, and more agile.” She was named the company's top executive last month.

Estée Lauder posted sales of $4 billion in the latest quarter, down from $4.28 billion in the same period last year.

The company now expects to report a profit of between 24 cents and 34 cents in the current quarter, far below the 61 cents that Wall Street had been expecting, according to FactSet.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. fell more than 16%, or $13.73, to $69 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

With James T. Madore