Exclusive Group Travel’s sale leaves 116 workers applying for new jobs

More than 100 employees at a Bethpage tour operator are interviewing for new jobs, after the startup agreed to be acquired by a larger travel company.

Exclusive Group Travel, which sells tours to travel agents, will become part of the Mark Travel Corp., a Wisconsin-based company that offers global vacation packages. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to a state WARN notice from EGT posted Wednesday, 116 employees could be affected by the purchase.

“We had to file the notice because we’re unsure how many employees will ultimately stay on,” Steve Gorga, president and CEO of EGT Tourism Holdings Inc., said Wednesday. “But we know some [employees] will be hired, and the Bethpage office will remain open.”

A spokesman for Mark Travel declined to say how many EGT employees might be hired, saying “personnel announcements are premature at this time.”

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The family-owned company, in business more than 40 years, operates an office in Melville, the spokesman said.

EGT employees who are not hired will “be paid in full with benefits” through July 2, Gorga said.

Gorga, who founded EGT in 2014, said he does not know yet if he will stay on, either. “We’re still working out many details,” he said.

In a statement announcing the deal, Mark Travel said it would result in increased booking options for travel agents when booking group vacations, and that it would provide the company with additional expertise in call center and group support.

“The EGT brand will now operate as a part of the Funjet Vacations brand and will enhance options for travel agents,” Mark Noennig, executive vice president of travel agency engagement at Mark Travel, said in a news release. “We are happy to welcome EGT travel agents to the Mark Travel family.”

Under the state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, companies with at least 50 full-time employees are required to give a 90-day notice in advance of a mass layoff or closing.