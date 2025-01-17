Business

Federal Reserve says it will leave climate change organization

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington,...

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, Nov. 18, 2024. Credit: AP/Jose Luis Magana

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve said Friday that it is leaving an international grouping of central banks that focused on how the financial system could help combat climate change. The Fed's membership has been criticized by Republicans in Congress.

In a short statement, the Fed said it had “appreciated” working with the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System, the organization “has increasingly broadened in scope, covering a wider range of issues that are outside of the Board’s statutory mandate.”

Five of the Fed's seven governors voted in favor of leaving the network, including Chair Jerome Powell. Governors Michael Barr and Adriana Kugler abstained.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Battling pine beetles ... FeedMe: New coffee spots ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Battling pine beetles ... FeedMe: New coffee spots ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME