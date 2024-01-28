Finns go to the polls to elect a new president at an unprecedented time for the NATO newcomer

HELSINKI — Voters in Finland were electing a new president Sunday at an unprecedented time for the Nordic nation that is now a NATO member with its eastern border with Russia closed — two things almost unthinkable a few years ago.

Polls across the country opened at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) and will close at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).

Unlike in most European countries, the president of Finland holds executive power in formulating foreign and security policy, particularly when dealing with countries outside the European Union like the United States, Russia and China.

The president also acts as the supreme commander of the Finnish military, a particularly important duty in Europe's current security environment.

Some 4.5 million citizens are eligible to vote for Finland’s new head of state from an array of nine candidates — six men and three women. They are picking a successor to hugely popular President Sauli Niinistö, whose second six-year term expires in March. He is not eligible for re-election.

No candidate is expected get more than 50% of the vote in Sunday’s first round of voting, pushing the race into a runoff in February.

Recent polls suggest that former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, 55, and ex-Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, 65, are the leading contenders.

People wait in to cast their ballots at a polling station during presidential election in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Credit: AP/Sergei Grits

Stubb, who represents the conservative National Coalition Party and headed the Finnish government in 2014-2015, and veteran politician Haavisto, an ex-United Nations diplomat running for the post for the third time, are each estimated to garner 23%-27% of the votes.

They are followed by Parliament speaker and former leader of the far-right Finns Party Jussi Halla-aho with around 18%. Bank of Finland governor and former EU Commissioner Olli Rehn is expected to receive about a 14% share of the votes.

Finland’s new head of state will start a six-year term in March in a markedly different geopolitical and security situation in Europe than did incumbent Niinistö after the 2018 election.

Abandoning decades of military non-alignment in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finland became NATO’s 31st member in April, much to the annoyance of President Vladimir Putin of Russia, which shares a 1,340-kilometer (832-mile) border with the Nordic nation.

Presidential candidates Pekka Haavisto left, Jussi Halla-aho, center, and Alexander Stubb talk before the start of the presidential elections debate at Yle, the Finnish Broadcasting Company, in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The election day of the first round of the Finnish presidential election is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Credit: AP/Vesa Moilanen

NATO membership, which has made Finland the Western military alliance’s front-line country toward Russia, and the war raging in Ukraine a mere 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) away from Finland’s border have boosted the president’s status as a security policy leader.I

In line with consensus-prone Finnish politics, months of campaigning have proceeded smoothly among the candidates. They all agree on major foreign policy issues like Finland’s future policies toward Russia, enhancing security cooperation with the United States and the need to continue helping Ukraine both militarily and with humanitarian assistance.

“I think (campaigning) has been done in a civilized mode because of the security situation,” Pekka Haavisto told The Associated Press during his last campaign event at a music bar just outside the capital, Helsinki, late Saturday.

“We (candidates) don’t disagree on basic questions. But it’s a question of the credibility of the new president and his previous experience in foreign and security policy,” said Haavisto, who as foreign minister signed Finland's historic accession treaty to NATO last year and played a key role in the membership process.

Advance vote results will be confirmed soon after polls close and initial results from Sunday's voting are expected by around midnight (2200 GMT). The first round results will be officially confirmed on Tuesday.

The likely second round of voting between the two candidates with the most votes is set for Feb. 11.