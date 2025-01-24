Business

Correction: US-Ford-Recalls story

The Ford company logo is seen, Oct. 24, 2021, on...

The Ford company logo is seen, Oct. 24, 2021, on a sign at a Ford dealership in southeast Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By The Associated Press

BANGKOK — In a story published Jan. 24, 2025, about a Ford Motor Co. recall of Broncos and Mavericks, The Associated Press erroneously reported in the summary of the story the years of the models impacted. The correct years are 2021 through 2023.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
SARRA SOUNDS OFF: Newsday's Gregg Sarra hosts a new show covering the latest in high school sports on Long Island.  Credit: Newsday/Robert Cassidy; Mario Gonzalez

Newsday's Gregg Sarra talks high school sports on Long Island. SARRA SOUNDS OFF: Newsday's Gregg Sarra hosts a new show covering the latest in high school sports on Long Island. 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
SARRA SOUNDS OFF: Newsday's Gregg Sarra hosts a new show covering the latest in high school sports on Long Island.  Credit: Newsday/Robert Cassidy; Mario Gonzalez

Newsday's Gregg Sarra talks high school sports on Long Island. SARRA SOUNDS OFF: Newsday's Gregg Sarra hosts a new show covering the latest in high school sports on Long Island. 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME