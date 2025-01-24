Correction: US-Ford-Recalls story
BANGKOK — In a story published Jan. 24, 2025, about a Ford Motor Co. recall of Broncos and Mavericks, The Associated Press erroneously reported in the summary of the story the years of the models impacted. The correct years are 2021 through 2023.
