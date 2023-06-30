Ford, Tesla strike Supercharger deal



Owners of Ford electric vehicles will soon be able to plug into the Tesla Supercharger network. In a joint announcement, Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said all current and future Ford EVs will be able to charge up at Tesla’s 12,000 U.S. and Canada Supercharger stations starting next year. The partnership came as a surprise — the automakers are fierce rivals in the rapidly growing EV market, where Tesla is No. 1 by a huge margin and Ford is No. 2.

For Ford, access to the Supercharger network will help ease a major concern. A JD Power survey cited by Bloomberg found 21.4% of non-Tesla EV owners had problems charging at public EV stations, up from 14.5% two years ago.

Apple to launch VR headset

Apple is expected to debut a new virtual reality headset Monday geared toward software developers retailing at $3,000. Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images / Nicolas Economou

Apple is expected to debut a virtual reality headset Monday at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. The headset, the tech giant’s biggest new hardware launch in years, is expected to sell for $3,000. Because of the price, the headset will be aimed more at software developers than the general public, although Apple is reportedly working on a less-expensive VR headset that would appeal to consumers, especially gamers.

Email glut irks consumers



Consumers are burned out by the barrage of marketing email messages clogging their inboxes, often from retailers they have previously ordered items from. A survey by marketing firm Optimove found that 79% of consumers unsubscribed from emails from retailers because they received too many messages, ranging from new pitches to buy items to the ubiquitous “how did we do” follow-ups.

Grammarly adds A.I. tool

Software company Grammarly is rolling out Grammarly Business, a generative A.I. tool aimed at streamlining corporate communications. Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto / tolgart

Grammarly, a software company known for its writing assistant, is rolling out Grammarly Business, a generative A.I. tool aimed at streamlining corporate communications. The tool, which can summarize key points in a long email string and compose a reply, connects to other office applications such as Slack and Gmail to identify priority tasks for employees and send responses to colleagues across different messaging apps. — BLOOMBERG NEWS