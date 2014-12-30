Free TFCU clinic promises 30 marketing ideas in 60 minutes

Hauppauge-based Teachers Federal Credit Union is rolling out the second in a series of free business clinics geared toward educating small business owners on Long Island.

The clinic, "30 Marketing Ideas in 60 Minutes," aims to give local businesses advice on marketing practices, including design, branding, public relations and advertising.

The Jan. 22 event will include a panel discussion with six business executives, each of whom will present five two-minute ideas.

"After the great success and turnout from our first TFCUniversity event in October, we are excited to be hosting our second series installment," Robert G. Allen, president and CEO of TFCU, said in a news release.

The event runs from 7:45 to 9:30 a.m. at TFCU's headquarters, 102 Motor Pkwy. in Hauppauge. Breakfast will be served. For more information or to register, go to tfcu4u.org or call 631-698-7000.