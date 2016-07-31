From yoga to massage, insurance may cover more than you think

There have been so many changes with health care plans, you may not be clear about what’s covered and what’s not.

“The Affordable Care Act requires insurers to provide a minimum of 10 essential health benefits, but the treatment varies depending on the state where you live,” says Laura Adams, senior insurance analyst with InsuranceQuotes.com.

The good news is, insurers haven’t gone completely stingy. Many are covering meditation and yoga classes, gym memberships, acupuncture and chiropractic services, among other things.

“Oscar Health Insurance offers a free Fitbit and Amazon gift cards for being active,” says Brett Sigler, a vice president at Client Focused Advisors in Manhattan.

Michelle Snyder, chief marketing officer at Welltok, a Denver-based developer of a healthcare consumer enterprise platform, says stress management programs are often covered.

It’s worth a phone call to your health insurer for the latest information about your plan. But don’t just take their word for it. Be sure you see in writing what’s covered and what’s not. Read the fine print. Your insurer can refer you to the website or email you information.

“We’re seeing coverage of counseling for cancer, tobacco, alcohol, obesity and nutrition, as well as [coverage for] fluoride, Vitamin D, iron, folic acid, massages and gender reassignment,” says Adria Goldman Gross, president of MedWise Insurance Agency in Monroe, New York.

If you need services that aren’t covered, check if they are eligible expenses to pay for through your Flexible Spending Account or Health Savings Account — at least you get the benefit of paying with pre-tax dollars.