The rationale behind 'ghost jobs'

Scary thought: That position you applied for online might be a “ghost job.”

Ghost jobs — positions employers are not trying to fill — are not uncommon, according to a survey of hiring managers by business services provider Clarify Capital.

Some companies say they use ghost job listings to collect names in case a real job opens while others hope the postings will “keep employees motivated.” About 70% of ghost jobs remain online for six months or longer. Clarify advised applicants to assume older listings might be ghost jobs, noting that “a job that was posted 48 hours ago is more likely to be actively hiring than a job that was posted three months ago.”

Roll the video — and roll your eyes

Video conferences, with long lists of questions or hackneyed lingo, can increase worker crabbiness, according to a Zoom report. Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto / CentralITAlliance

Video conferences can increase workplace collaboration — and worker crabbiness. Employees especially dislike the “one more question” posed by an attendee when the meeting is already running long, according to a Zoom report. As for jargon, women hate “I’ll circle back,” men despise “think outside the box,” millennials are turned off by “synergize” and don’t even think of saying “I’ll ping you” to a Gen Zer.

Instagram adds unhack feature

Instagram has set up a new site to help users regain access to their accounts if they are hacked or locked. Credit: Instagram

Locked out of your Instagram account because it’s been hacked, forgot your password or some other issue? Regaining access has always been a hassle, but the social network is trying to make it easier with a new dedicated site (instagram.com/hacked). You can get back into your account by answering a few questions and following a series of steps.

Apple, Google face UK probe

Britain's antitrust watchdog is investigating Apple and Google parent Alphabet over their outsize control on operating systems, app stores and web browsers on mobile devices. Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

Apple and Google parent Alphabet face a probe from Britain’s antitrust watchdog after a study concluded they have the power to “exercise a stranglehold” over operating systems, app stores and web browsers on mobile devices. The antitrust commission might also consider curbs on the distribution of cloud gaming services through Apple’s App Store. — BLOOMBERG NEWS