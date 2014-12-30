Stocks close with losses over euro anxiety

Stocks are closing lower Tuesday as a new flare-up of political uncertainty in Greece has investors worrying about the stability of the euro again.

At the close on Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 10.22 points, about 0.5 percent, at 2,080.35. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 55.16 points, or about 0.3 percent, to 17,983.07. The Nasdaq composite gave up 29.47 points, about 0.6 percent, to 4,777.44.

European markets fell. Greece's main index was down slightly following a sharp drop a day earlier.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 51 cents to $54.12 a barrel in New York. Oil has fallen about 50 percent since June.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged down to 2.19 percent.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

At this point, most major fund managers have closed their portfolios for 2014. Stock trading is expected to be quiet until the week after the New Year, when most of Wall Street is back from the long holiday weekend. Roughly 2.4 billion shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, compared with the 3.5 billion typically traded on an average day.