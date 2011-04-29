Goodyear posts sales record in 1st quarter

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s focus on high-end products helped it

set a company sales record for any quarter and reverse a loss from the first quarter of 2010.



Goodyear reported Friday that it earned $103 million, or 42 cents per share, on revenue of $5.4 billion. That easily beat Wall Street estimates of 12 cents and $4.89 billion.



In the first quarter of 2010, Akron-based Goodyear lost $47 million, or 19 cents a share, on revenue of $4.3 billion.



Goodyear sold almost 7 percent more tires in the January-March

period over the first quarter of 2010 and its per-tire revenue was up 15

percent, reflecting a goal of developing high-performance products.



First-quarter revenue was aided by chemical sales in North America

and currency exchanges.