Gordon McLeod steps down as publisher of Newsday Media Group

Newsday Media Group publisher Gordon McLeod announced Wednesday that he would step down, effective July 2.

In an email message to employees, McLeod said his duties would be assumed by Ed Bushey, senior vice president/general manager, and Debby Krenek, senior vice president/digital and editorial director.

They will be responsible for Newsday, amNewYork and the Hometown Shopper papers.

McLeod, who was hired in March 2014, to be Newsday’s 11th publisher, said in the email Wednesday that his decision was “personal.” He also said he found the job “an incredibly rewarding experience.”

McLeod, 58, came to Newsday after serving as president of Krux, a technology company that delivers cloud-based data software to publishers and marketers. Previously, he was president of The Wall Street Journal’s digital network.

The announcement came a week after Netherlands-based cable and telecommunications company Altice N.V. completed its purchase of Cablevision Systems Corp. of Bethpage, which had owned Newsday since 2008.

Altice USA spokeswoman Lisa Anselmo said, “We appreciate Gordon’s leadership of Newsday Media Group and wish him the best of luck in the future.”