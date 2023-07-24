Grains higher, Livstock lower.
CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. advanced 43.50 cents at $7.5250 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 19.75 cents at $5.5225 a bushel; Sep. oats gained 21 cents at $4.4950 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was up 18.75 cents at $15.1825 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle fell .48 cent at $1.7952 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.50 cents at $2.4392 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off .48 cent at $1.0037 a pound.
