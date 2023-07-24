Business

Grains higher, Livstock lower.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. advanced 43.50 cents at $7.5250 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 19.75 cents at $5.5225 a bushel; Sep. oats gained 21 cents at $4.4950 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was up 18.75 cents at $15.1825 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell .48 cent at $1.7952 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.50 cents at $2.4392 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off .48 cent at $1.0037 a pound.

Streaming Now
3 injured in store shootout … GOP congressmen moderate votes … Downtown Southampton Credit: Newsday

Gilgo search latest ... Riverhead eyes new code surcharges ... LI water worries ... Box office hits

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
3 injured in store shootout … GOP congressmen moderate votes … Downtown Southampton Credit: Newsday

Gilgo search latest ... Riverhead eyes new code surcharges ... LI water worries ... Box office hits

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME