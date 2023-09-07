Business

Grains lower, Livestock higher

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. lost 9.50 cents at $5.7150 a bushel; Sep. corn was off .75 cent at $4.7075 a bushel, Sep. oats fell 2.25 cents at 4.7250 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 15.25 cents at $13.45 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .95 cent at $1.8365 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle gained 2.42 cents at $2.5557 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose .95 cent at $.8282 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
LIRR derailment ... Party shooting arrest ... New apartment complex in Nassau Credit: Newsday

Updated 47 minutes ago Heat wave continues ... LIRR derailment ... Shirley limo crash ... What's up on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
LIRR derailment ... Party shooting arrest ... New apartment complex in Nassau Credit: Newsday

Updated 47 minutes ago Heat wave continues ... LIRR derailment ... Shirley limo crash ... What's up on LI

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME