Grains lower, Livestock higher
Wheat for Sep. lost 9.50 cents at $5.7150 a bushel; Sep. corn was off .75 cent at $4.7075 a bushel, Sep. oats fell 2.25 cents at 4.7250 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 15.25 cents at $13.45 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .95 cent at $1.8365 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle gained 2.42 cents at $2.5557 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose .95 cent at $.8282 a pound.
