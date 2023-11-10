Business

Grains lower, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off 1.25 cents at $5.79 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 9.25 cents at $4.6275 a bushel; Dec. oats declined 12.25 cents at $3.25 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 8.25 cents at $13.3050 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 3.48 cents at $1.7362 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell 2.45 cents at $2.2850 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .55 cent at $.7157 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Northwell Health data breach … Christmas tree heads to Rockefeller Center … Holiday movie preview Credit: Newsday

Updated 55 minutes ago SCPD search for shooter ... Northwell Health breach ... Court blocks Nassau casino ... Feed Me: Sweets of Diwali

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Northwell Health data breach … Christmas tree heads to Rockefeller Center … Holiday movie preview Credit: Newsday

Updated 55 minutes ago SCPD search for shooter ... Northwell Health breach ... Court blocks Nassau casino ... Feed Me: Sweets of Diwali

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME