Grains lower, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. lost 11.50 cents at $5.8075 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 8 cents at $4.68 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 8.75 cents at 3.33 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 21.25 cents at $13.2775 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle fell 5.05 cents at $1.7435 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle lost 5.55 cents at $2.29 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .05 cent at $.7145 a pound.

