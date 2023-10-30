Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Wheat for Dec. fell 9.50 cents at $5.66 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 2.50 cents at $4.7825 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 1.50 cents at 4.0375 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 14.50 cents at $12.8275 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .12 cent at $1.8412 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle gained .77 cent at $2.3767 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs rose .70 cent at $.7117 a pound.