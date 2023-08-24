Grains mixed, Livestock higher
Wheat for Sep. fell 8.50 cents at $6.04 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 4 cents at $4.7225 a bushel, Sep. oats advanced 21.50 cents at 4.66 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans up 6.25 cents at $13.6575 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle rose 1.80 cents at $1.7985 pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up 1.48 cents at $2.4650 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs gained 1.92 cents at $.8047 a pound.
