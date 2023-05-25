Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. fell 2 cents at $6.0425 a bushel; Jul. corn was up 3.50 cents at $5.9075 a bushel, Jul. oats rose 6.25 cents at 3.36 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans was off .50 cent at $13.24 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle rose 1.20 cents at $1.6730 a pound; May. feeder cattle was unchanged at $2.0897 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs fell 2.15 cents at $.7765 a pound.