Business

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. fell 9.75 cents at $5.5625 a bushel; Dec. corn was up .50 cent at $4.7875 a bushel, Dec. oats lost 14.50 cents at 3.8925 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 4.25 cents at $12.87 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .37 cent at $1.8375 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was up .03 cent at $2.3770 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs rose .55 cent at $.7172 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
AG report: Homeownership disparities … LI Votes: Huntington … New BNL collider Credit: Newsday

Swastikas found in East Meadow HS ... AG housing disparities report ... Funds for LI parks ... 'Stranger Things' home

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
AG report: Homeownership disparities … LI Votes: Huntington … New BNL collider Credit: Newsday

Swastikas found in East Meadow HS ... AG housing disparities report ... Funds for LI parks ... 'Stranger Things' home

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Newsday Logo

HALLOWEENSALE5 months for 25¢

Get Unlimited Access

Cancel anytime