Business

Grains mixed, Livstock higher.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. fell 9 cents at $7.2550 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 7.75 cents at $5.4325 a bushel; Sep. oats was up 6 cents at $4.3675 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 56.25 cents at $15.7850 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose .55 cent at $1.7867 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 1.07 cents at $2.4407 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .38 cent at $1.0170 a pound.

