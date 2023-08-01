Business

Grains mixed, Livstock higher.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 23.25 cents at $6.4975 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 2.75 cents at $5.0475 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 12.25 cents at $4.2950 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was up 6 cents at $14.60 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .40 cent at $1.7817 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .43 cent at $2.4665 a pound; Aug. lean hogs gained 1.72 cents at $1.0447 a pound.

