Grains mixed, Livstock mixed.

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. rose 6.25 cents at $7.5875 a bushel; Sep. corn was up 2.75 cents at $5.55 a bushel; Sep. oats off 6.75 cents at $4.4275 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 7.50 cents at $15.1075 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell 1.20 cents at $1.7832 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .77 cent at $2.4315 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was up .28 cent at $1.0065 a pound.

