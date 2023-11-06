Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose 4.50 cents at $5.7550 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 1.75 cents at $4.7725 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 9.50 cents at $3.6725 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 14.50 cents at $13.3650 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell 1.85 cents at $1.8277 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle lost 1.95 cents at $2.3967 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .60 cent at $.7260 a pound.