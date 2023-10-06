Business

Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 3.75 cents at $5.76 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 6.50 cents at $4.95 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 5.75 cents at $4.2825 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 7 cents at $12.7275 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .17 cent at $1.8197 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell 1.68 cents at $2.4637 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was rose .90 cent at $.8107 a pound.

