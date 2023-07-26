Business

Grains mostly lower,Livstock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Sep. declined 40.25 cents at $7.20 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 17.25 cents at $5.4025 a bushel, Sep. oats was off 12 cents at 4.27 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 30.75 cents at $15.4625 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was unchanged on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up .37 cent at $1.7867 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .98 cent at $2.4420 a pound; while Aug. lean hogs was unchanged at $1.0065 a pound.

