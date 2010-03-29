Hain to sponsor cooking show broadcast on PBS

Melville-based natural foods company Hain Celestial Group Inc. will sponsor the upcoming season of a cooking show on PBS produced by Martha Stewart's organization.

The show, "Everyday Food," "offers simple, delicious and healthy solutions to the challenge of preparing everyday meals in 30 minutes or less," Hain said in a news release.

"Everyday Food," produced by Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia's Everyday Food magazine through PBS affiliate WETA in Washington, D.C., will be entering its fifth season.

The weekly, half-hour series is broadcast locally on WNET/13 and WLIW/21.

Hain said its sponsorship was made possible in part through several of its product divisions, including its Imagine Natural Creations line of natural and organic soup and gravy products; the Arrowhead Mills line of flours, grains and baking mixes; and the Spectrum Organics line of vinegars, condiments and butter substitutes.

"Expanding upon our successful partnership with Sesame Workshop and its 'Healthy Habits for Life Initiative' and PBS Kids in support of 'Sesame Street' and public television, we're proud to extend our outreach through PBS by sponsoring 'Everyday Food,' " Irwin Simon, Hain president and chief executive, said in a statement.