36 frail Harborside residents would have five weeks to find a new home, records show

Thirty-six seniors living in The Harborside’s assisted-living apartments, nursing home and dementia care unit would have five weeks to find a new home under a closure plan.

The seniors, many of whom are in their 90s and in ill health, must relocate because the sole bidder for The Harborside in Port Washington would initially only offer independent-living apartments once the sale is completed, according to documents filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Central Islip on Wednesday night.

The seniors would have until March 14 to find a new home.

The relocation would likely require some couples to live in separate facilities because few senior organizations on Long Island offer a full range of care under one roof. The Harborside’s setup permits one spouse to live independently in an apartment and only a short walk from their spouse who requires skilled nursing, two couples have told Newsday.

In addition, the affected residents may have cash restraints. Most sold their homes to pay The Harborside's entrance fee, which was between $527,250 and $2.2 million under one type of sales contract offered in 2021. The facility owes $130 million in entrance-fee refunds and so far the sale agreement doesn't include money to pay the refunds, according to documents filed last week.

Sign up for the Daily Business newsletter Stay in the know on jobs, retail and all things business across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Under the closure plan, each senior and their family would be provided with “at least three appropriate placement options” within a 10-mile radius of The Harborside’s 300 East Overlook address. They also would be given information about health insurance eligibility, community-based care programs and governmental contacts in Nassau and Suffolk counties, Wednesday's court filing shows.

The Harborside’s management has been in frequent contact with regulators at the state Department of Health and made changes to the closure plan based on feedback from regulators, the filing states.

A department spokesperson wasn’t immediately able to comment on Thursday.

Last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul reaffirmed her commitment that no Harborside resident would be left homeless because of the $80 million sale to Focus Healthcare Partners LLC, a Chicago-based investment group.

“We had high hopes of a new owner coming in to stabilize the situation, but I want to make sure everyone has a place to be taken care of — full stop,” Hochul said, responding to a question from Newsday. “They deserve it. We’ll keep working on it.”

The closure plan must be approved by the department and by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Alan S. Trust. The latter has scheduled a Feb. 12 hearing to consider the plan and the overall sale of The Harborside, which has declared bankruptcy three times in 10 years.

Focus would end for a time The Harborside’s ability to offer multiple levels of care. Focus executives have said they eventually plan to seek state licenses to resume offering assisted-living apartments and dementia care. Whether a nursing home will be offered is unclear.

Focus, through a spokesperson, declined to comment on Thursday.

The Harborside now has 26 assisted-living apartments, a 56-bed nursing home and 18 dementia care units, records show.

The closure plan is contingent on the facility receiving additional funds from its bondholders, according to the documents.