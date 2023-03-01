Lidl plans discount supermarket at mall that already has Aldi store

Discount grocer Lidl plans to open a store in Valley Stream at the Green Acres Mall property, where another off-price supermarket, Aldi, is already located.

The Hempstead Industrial Development Agency’s board on Tuesday approved Lidl’s sublease with the mall’s owner, The Macerich Co., a real estate investment trust based in Santa Monica, California.

The IDA holds title to the 2.1 million-square-foot mall, including its adjacent shopping center, Green Acres Commons, because the property operates under a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement the agency approved in 2015. So, the mall’s owner must get the IDA’s approval for all tenant leases.

The Lidl grocery store will occupy a 22,789-square-foot space and employ 43 people earning an average of $26.62 an hour, according to a letter Macerich sent to the IDA.

Macerich would not disclose any information to Newsday about the planned Lidl store.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We don’t have anything to share at this time,” Macerich spokeswoman Karen Maurer said.

Lidl did not immediately respond to a Newsday inquiry about its planned Green Acres store.

The Lidl will be located in a free-standing building, at 650 Sunrise Hwy., on the mall property, according to the Macerich letter.

The building at that address currently is occupied by a Michaels arts and crafts store.

There are no plans for the Michaels store to close or relocate, a spokeswoman for the Irving, Texas-based retailer told Newsday.

About 1,050 feet from Michaels is an Aldi, which opened at 750 Sunrise Hwy. in Green Acres Commons in February 2020.

The IDA said it could not answer questions about what impact the planned Lidl will have on Aldi or Michaels.

Aldi, which is a German discount grocer, did not immediately respond to a Newsday inquiry about its Green Acres store.

Lidl, which is also a German discount grocer, expanded into the Long Island market in January 2019, when the retailer’s U.S. arm finalized its purchase from Bethpage-based Best Market of 27 New Jersey and New York stores, including all 24 on the Island, for an undisclosed price.

The discounter converted most Best Markets to the Lidl name, but it also closed a few and opened new Lidl stores.

The grocer opened its 24th Long Island store, a new-construction supermarket in Deer Park, in January.