Suffolk County public works department hiring for 25 openings

The Suffolk County Department of Public Works is looking to hire 25 employees at a Thursday night hiring event in Brentwood.

The department is seeking laborers, maintenance mechanics and custodial workers at the event, which runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brentwood Public Library, 34 Second Ave. The county touts employee benefits including tuition reimbursement; health, dental and vision coverage; paid time off and pensions.

Pay rates for the positions were not disclosed.

For more information or to register in advance, visit bit.ly/SCDPWinfo or call (631) 853-2025.