Tuesday Morning's last Long Island store among 263 home goods retailer plans to close

Discount home goods retailer Tuesday Morning plans to close more than half its stores, including the last one on Long Island, after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in less than three years.

Among the 263 stores the retailer wants to close are all three in New York state, including one at 773 Pulaski Rd. in Greenlawn Plaza, according to the Feb. 14 bankruptcy court filing.

Tuesday Morning is asking the bankruptcy court to approve the closings.

Dallas-based Tuesday Morning Corp. plans to reduce its store footprint by closing locations in low-traffic regions as part of its restructuring, the company said in a statement.

“The company believes this targeted approach to winding down unprofitable and underperforming stores will position Tuesday Morning to emerge from bankruptcy with a profitable, cash-generating store fleet that serves its most engaged and loyal customers,” Tuesday Morning said.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Greenlawn store is expected to close on or before March 31, a store employee said Monday. It opened in 2003, according to an advertisement in Newsday from that year.

The store occupies 10,675 square feet, according to the website of Federal Realty Investment Trust, the North Bethesda, Maryland-based company that owns the Greenlawn shopping center.

The other two stores in New York state are in Hamburg and Rochester, both of which are in the western part of the state.

Founded in 1974, Tuesday Morning operates 487 stores in 40 states. The company employs 1,477 full-time and 4,448 part-time workers.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Feb. 14 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth Division.

In the filing, the company indicated that its assets were between $100 million and $500 million, and its liabilities were in the same range.

Tuesday Morning also filed for Chapter 11 in May 2020, which it attributed to sales declines related to store closings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The retailer emerged from bankruptcy in December 2020 with 200 fewer stores.

Following the exit from bankruptcy in 2020, the retailer faced several challenges, including reduced foot traffic in stores, supply chain disruptions and increased supply chain costs, according to a court filing last week.