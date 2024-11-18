Business

This week: housing starts, home sales, consumer sentiment

By The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week.

Building homes

The Commerce Department releases data on Tuesday providing more insight into the health of the housing market.

Industry analysts forecast that homebuilders broke ground on a seasonally-adjusted 1,340,000 new homes in October, or slightly less than September’s figure. Supply of existing homes on the market has put more pressure on the pace of builders to help meet demand, though they still face higher costs.

Housing starts, monthly, seasonally adjusted annual rate:

May: 1,315,000

June: 1,329,000

July: 1,262,000

Aug.: 1,361,000

Sept.: 1,354,000

Oct. (est.): 1,340,000

Source: FactSet.

Home sales update

The National Association of Realtors gives its latest update on home sales Thursday.

Economists project that sales of previously occupied homes rose last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.88 million homes. The housing market remains tight. Mortgage rates have eased, but remain elevated relative to what they were just three years ago.

Existing home sales, in millions, seasonally adjusted annual rate:

May: 4.11

June: 3.90

July: 3.96

Aug.: 3.88

Sept.: 3.84

Oct. (est.): 3.88

Source: FactSet.

Consumer sentiment

The University of Michigan delivers its final consumer sentiment reading for November on Friday.

Analysts expect the index, which measures how Americans are feeling about the economy and their personal finances, will remain unchanged from its initial reading. That showed a rise in sentiment for the fourth straight month. The index is closely watched because consumer spending accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity.

Consumer Sentiment Index, not seasonally adjusted, by month:

June: 68.2

July: 66.4

Aug.: 67.9

Sept.: 70.1

Oct.: 70.5

Nov.: 73.0

Source: FactSet.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
A Newsday investigation shows that about 70% of tickets issued by Suffolk County for school bus camera violations in 2023 took place on roads that students don't cross. NewsdayTV's Virginia Huie reports. Credit: Newsday Staff

'Ridiculous tickets that are illogical' A Newsday investigation shows that about 70% of tickets issued by Suffolk County for school bus camera violations in 2023 took place on roads that students don't cross. NewsdayTV's Virginia Huie reports.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
A Newsday investigation shows that about 70% of tickets issued by Suffolk County for school bus camera violations in 2023 took place on roads that students don't cross. NewsdayTV's Virginia Huie reports. Credit: Newsday Staff

'Ridiculous tickets that are illogical' A Newsday investigation shows that about 70% of tickets issued by Suffolk County for school bus camera violations in 2023 took place on roads that students don't cross. NewsdayTV's Virginia Huie reports.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME