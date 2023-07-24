Indian clothing entrepreneur offers fashions for all festivities

Whether shoppers want to purchase traditional Indian clothing for themselves or family members, or a shop owner wants to buy items in bulk to sell in their store, Vikas Chopra likes to make that his business. He owns Regards Wholesale Indian Clothing Co. in Copiague, a space filled with stylish South Asian fashions that can be purchased by individuals or retailers.

And while Hicksville has become a hub for small stores selling these clothes, Chopra said he hopes his business, opened on Montauk Highway in 2022, will become a local standout and broaden shopping options for these fashions to another area of the Island.

Under one roof, Chopra offers hundreds of looks for adults and children for any of the subcontinent's cultures' many festive holidays and lavish weddings. He said that for shoppers, everything is discounted from the retail price.

The 46-year-old Old Bridge, New Jersey, resident founded another Regards Wholesale in Spotswood, New Jersey, in 2014. Both businesses are open to the public on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and no online purchases are available. Chopra says it is important to try on a garment to ensure “the best fit and suitability.”

“Many customers were traveling from Long Island and Queens to our New Jersey store, so opening a store on Long Island was a response to numerous customer requests, aiming to provide convenience and accessibility to the local market,” Chopra said. “Dressing well in Indian culture is important, and our aim is to offer a wide range of Indian clothing for various celebrations and events characterized by vibrant colors.” The clothing comes from manufacturers in India, he said.

Offering an impressive selection of wedding fashions for the bride and groom, wedding party and guests is particularly important, Chopra noted, because Indian nuptials often include hundreds of guests. All attending are expected to look nothing less than spectacular.

“Weddings are normally from a few hundred people to well beyond a thousand people,” said Chopra, who was born in Punjab, India. “Weddings in Indian society often hold immense social significance and are seen as an opportunity for families to showcase their wealth, social status and influence. Inviting a large number of guests can be considered a demonstration of affluence and social standing.”

Why did you want to start this business?

We wanted to provide quality Indian products at affordable prices, eliminating the need for customers to travel to India for purchases.

Where did the name, Regards, come from?

The word has a positive vibe and is professional and respectful. It’s also a personal touch wishing success to our customers, too, as it’s often used in closing remarks of emails referring to good wishes and good intentions.

Besides weddings, for which events and holidays are your fashions typically purchased?

We have clothing for Indian parties, Diwali, Eid, weddings, sweet 16 and other celebrations. Additionally, Indian-themed parties are becoming popular. We offer a wide variety of traditional Indian pieces such as saris, lehengas, kurta pajamas, sherwanis, crop tops, anarkali suits, Punjabi suits, Dressline brand suits, kaftans and much more.

Do you personally have a background in fashion?

No. Our strength lies in managing the business and collaborating with our manufacturers and designers.

How do you get customers?

Word-of-mouth recommendations play a significant role, and we also have a social media presence. We recently started advertising during popular Indian shows like “Khatron Ke Khiladi," a reality TV show based on America's "Fear Factor.”

How many hours a week do you work?

Approximately 40 hours.

What is your biggest challenge right now, and how is it being met?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we faced challenges due to manufacturing shutdowns and skyrocketing shipping costs. However, we adapted by maintaining strong relationships with manufacturers, exploring alternative shipping methods, and staying informed about production capabilities. The situation is improving, and we continue to meet customer demands.

What’s the biggest business mistake you’ve made?

While we have faced challenges, we do not consider any significant mistakes to have been made along the way.

What’s the best thing about owning your own business?

I love seeing the smiles on our customers’ faces and being a part of their happiness.

What do you hope your business will look like in five years?

In five years, we hope to have thousands of happy customers and potentially open new stores in locations like Texas and Florida to serve a wider customer base.



