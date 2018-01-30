Former FBI director James Comey to speak at LIA luncheon

Former FBI director James B. Comey will be the featured speaker at a business event scheduled for May 15 in Woodbury, an official said Monday.

Kevin Law, president and CEO of the Long Island Association business group, said Comey had accepted his invitation to speak at the LIA’s annual spring luncheon. About 1,000 business people will attend the fundraising event at the Crest Hollow Country Club.

President Donald Trump fired Comey in May over disagreements about the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email when she served as Secretary of State, and an ongoing probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Comey is now teaching at Howard University in Washington and writing a book “A Higher Loyalty,” which is to be published days before his appearance on Long Island.

“We try to invite people who our members will find interesting and that have something to say about international, national or state matters,” Law said in an interview. “We want the luncheon to be educational and entertaining.”

He said he will interview Comey in front of the audience as he has done with previous guests, including NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning, former presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush and former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

Law declined to reveal Comey’s speaking fee.

Comey was appointed FBI director by then-President Barack Obama after serving as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.

Law said he expected Comey to discuss fighting terrorism, investigating Clinton and ties between Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign, prosecuting organized crime figures, and to offer advice on leadership and management issues.

Comey “has a lot to say,” Law said.