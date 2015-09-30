James Simons is richest LIer on latest Forbes 400

Hedge fund founder James Simons reigns as Long Island's richest person, according to the latest edition of the Forbes 400, released Tuesday.

The East Setauket billionaire was one of four Long Islanders on the list, which was headed by Microsoft Corp. founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, 59, whose fortune was estimated at $76 billion.

Gates was followed by Warren Buffett, 85, whose personal wealth of $62 billion was built through conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, owner of brands such as Geico, Dairy Queen and Fruit of the Loom.

Simons, the onetime head of Stony Brook University's math department who founded hedge fund Renaissance Technologies, a pioneer in computerized trading, was ranked No. 32.

Forbes estimates the fortune of Simons, 77, at $14 billion, advancing him five slots from his No. 37 ranking in 2014. He was also the wealthiest Long Islander on the list last year.

No. 114 on the list -- up from No. 129 in 2014 -- was Charles Dolan, 88, chairman and founder of Cablevision Systems Corp., which owns Newsday. Cablevision's sale to Netherlands-based Altice Group is pending regulatory review. Forbes estimated the wealth of the Oyster Bay cable executive and his family at $4.7 billion.

Kenneth Langone, the outspoken Sands Point investor and co-founder of Home Depot, was ranked No. 234 with $2.8 billion.

Hedge fund manager Louis Bacon of Oyster Bay placed No. 375 with a net worth of $1.8 billion.

All four Long Island entrants also made the list last year.

Three billionaires are listed by Forbes as having their primary residences in Manhattan, but are registered to vote on Long Island.

Hedge fund pioneer Julian Robertson Jr., 83, of Locust Valley was ranked No. 157 with a fortune worth $3.7 billion.

Mark Rowan, 53, co-founder of private equity firm Apollo Global Management, ranked No. 279 with a net worth of $2.4 billion. He owns property in Southampton.

David Walentas, 77, a real estate investor who owns property in Bridgehampton, had an estimated net worth of $2 billion, ranking No. 342 on the list.

New York's richest residents are Charles and David Koch, brothers who control Koch Industries, one of the largest private companies in the United States, and tied at number 5 on the list. Their net worth was estimated at $41 billion each, more than former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, No. 8 on the list overall at $38.6 billion.

Other wealthy New Yorkers on the list are hedge fund founder George Soros, activist investor Carl Icahn and leveraged buyout dealmaker Ronald Perelman.

Technology fortunes dominated the list's top 10 slots.

In addition to Gates at No. 1, the top tech billionaires were: No. 3 Larry Ellison, the 71-year-old founder of business software maker Oracle, with $47.5 billion; Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, whose stock holdings increased $16.5 billion in July, vaulting him to No. 4 on the list with $47 billion; Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, 31, with $40.3 billion at No. 7; and Google co-founder Larry Page whose $33.3 billion made him the 10th richest American.

Holding down the No. 9 slot is Jim Walton, son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, with $33.7 billion.

The top two women on the list, Alice Walton and Christy Walton and her family, also are in the retail clan. They are Nos. 12 and 14 on the Forbes list with fortunes of more than $30 billion each.

The youngest of America's richest is Evan Spiegel, 25, who co-founded the photo and video messaging app company Snapchat. The company chief executive has an estimated net worth of $2.1 billion.