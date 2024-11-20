Business

Japan records trade deficit for the fourth month straight despite export recovery

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, left, and South Korea's President...

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, left, and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol attend the G20 Summit leaders meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. Credit: AP/Eraldo Peres

By The Associated Press

TOKYO — Japan racked up a trade deficit in October for for a fourth straight month as a weak yen and the rising price of energy kept import costs high.

The trade deficit, which amounts to a nation’s imports subtracted from its exports, totaled 461 billion yen ($3 billion) in red ink last month, the Finance Ministry reported Wednesday.

Japan’s exports in October managed to recover from a slowdown over the recent months, gaining 3.1% from the same month a year earlier, as shipments grew in equipment for semiconductor production.

But imports, which grew 0.4% from the previous year, were still bigger than exports.

A major uncertainty over trade is looming because of the reelection of Donald Trump as U.S. president. Worries are great about portending higher tariffs.

Exports are a chief engine of growth for Japan, the home of Toyota Motor Corp., although such manufacturers have moved production and investment abroad.

New Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has been busy meeting the leaders of Asian nations, as well as Europe and South America, to forge economic and trade relations, as well as security ties. Ishiba, who has yet to meet Trump, was recently in Brazil for the Group of 20 summit.

Peru's Foreign Affairs Minister Elmer Schialer, right, welcomes Japan's Prime...

Peru's Foreign Affairs Minister Elmer Schialer, right, welcomes Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders meeting in Lima, Peru, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Fernando Vergara

A weakening currency, which tends to accompany trailing growth, is another worry for Japan. The U.S. dollar has been trading at about 155 Japanese yen recently, up from 140-yen levels a year ago.

Inflation and rising energy prices are pushing up import costs, while slowing global demand dampens exports.

But the recent fall in overseas demand is believed to be partly due to temporary disruptions like a typhoon, while the drop in exports is related to auto production disruptions in Japan.

By region, exports rose to the rest of Asia, including Singapore and Hong Kong, while slipping slightly to the U.S.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Finding low-key vibes in Miami ... HS field hockey player beats cancer ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Finding low-key vibes in Miami ... HS field hockey player beats cancer ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME