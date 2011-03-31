JCPenney revamps two stores on LI

JCPenney is remodeling two of its Long Island locations, sprucing up fitting rooms and adding Sephora cosmetic boutiques and other brand-specific sections as it modernizes the look and environment of the stores.

"We have been making a lot of change within the company, transforming the company into a style destination and, along with that, modernizing our operations and focusing on new initiatives in the digital space," said Tim Lyons, JCPenney spokesman, ". . . to connect with our customers where they are."

The Plano, Texas-based department store chain Thursday announced the more than $7-million renovation of its 130,000-square-foot Bay Shore store in the Westfield South Shore Mall. The project to update the store is one of 69 major store renovations and part of the company's $650-million 2011 capital expenditures plan, it said.

JCPenney also is completing the renovation of its larger, 238,000-square-foot location in the Roosevelt Field Mall in East Garden City. That remodeling began in the spring of 2010.

JCPenney, which revamped its logo in February, is repositioning itself, said Barry Berman, a Hofstra University business professor.

"They are trying to appeal to a more fashion-oriented person, perhaps a more affluent demographic and clearly the store renovation concept goes with that," Berman said.

He added, "It is quite possible within this economy that a lot of customers would shop at JCPenney given the merchandise was more youthful and fashion-forward and given the store atmosphere has improved."

Renovations at both the Bay Shore and Garden City stores will be completed by the summer, Lyons said.

The stores will feature new "shop-within-a-shop" sections of MNG by Mango, a fast-fashion brand targeting younger shoppers, and Call It Spring, a shoe and handbag line by The Aldo Group.

Its updated fine jewelry departments will also have its Modern Bride concept with specialized staff and wedding and engagement rings ranging from $300 to $4,200.