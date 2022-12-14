Wedding venue Jericho Terrace under new operator

Jericho Terrace, a longstanding wedding and event venue in Mineola, has a new operator.

Mickey King, whose family owns and operates catering hall Antun's in Queens Village, purchased the business assets of Jericho Terrace and has taken over operations at the 40,000-square-foot site.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are beyond excited to welcome the team at the Jericho Terrace to our amazing hospitality family,” King said in a statement. "It is with great pride to have our family represent these two iconic venues.” Antun's has a decades-long history of hosting weddings, parties and political dinners.

All existing event bookings at Jericho Terrace will be honored as part of the ownership change, a spokeswoman for King said.

Christopher Leone, whose family for decades operated the venue at 249 Jericho Turnpike, did not respond to requests for comment.

The venue’s size and location makes it an ideal purchase for the Kings, said Paul Fetscher, president of Great American Brokerage of Long Beach, who worked with both the buyer and seller in the deal.

The combined value of the business assets plus the value of the property — which King has an option to buy as part of his lease — exceeds $20 million, Fetscher estimated.

“You’ve got four bridal suites that could be occupied at the same time,” he said. “You could have four weddings there at once.”

King's spokeswoman said the purchase and transition in operators preserves jobs at the venue. She said the new operators plan to add some new dishes to the existing menu.

“When things like this happen, you’re always wondering what is going to take place, but so far everything has been great,” said James Roventini, executive chef at Jericho Terrace. Since the change in ownership, which took place last month, he said King has been very hands on and that it has been "business as usual" at the venue.

Roventini said the Terrace is experimenting with introducing more vegetarian dishes to its menu, and is working to "stay on trend" with the options they end up adding.

“There may be new ways of doing things but it’s been a very smooth transition.”

The property was co-listed by Great American Brokerage and Windsor Commercial Real Estate.