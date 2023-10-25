Business

JetBlue will expand transatlantic flying with seasonal service to Dublin and Edinburgh

In this Jan. 20, 2011, file photo, a JetBlue logo...

In this Jan. 20, 2011, file photo, a JetBlue logo is displayed on the side of a jet as it taxis at Boston's Logan International Airport. JetBlue says it will expand its transatlantic flying next spring and summer. The airline said Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 it will operate daily flights from New York and Boston to Dublin from March through September, and it plans to fly between New York and Edinburgh from late May through September. Credit: AP/Stephan Savoia

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — JetBlue Airways said Wednesday it has started selling flights scheduled for next spring and summer between the United States and both Dublin and Edinburgh.

The airline said it will run daily flights from New York and Boston to Dublin from March 13 through Sept. 30, and from New York to Edinburgh from May 22 through Sept. 30.

JetBlue plans to use single-aisle Airbus A321neo planes configured with 160 seats for both routes.

JetBlue hopes to take advantage of strong demand for international travel, which has grown more quickly than domestic travel this year.

The New York-based airline currently flies to London, Paris and Amsterdam, far fewer transatlantic destinations than offered by its bigger U.S. rivals.

