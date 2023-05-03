Hauppauge hosts engineering job fair Thursday, two others May 9

Suffolk County will be hosting three job fairs in early May, starting with an engineering job fair for the county’s Department of Public Works Thursday evening.

The county is looking to fill positions such as assistant architect, civil engineer, electrical engineer, and project building coordinator. For engineering positions with Public Works, applicants must have a valid New York State professional engineer license.

The event, located at 725 Veterans Memorial Hwy. in Hauppauge, runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The fair is being hosted at the county’s One-Stop Employment Center.

To register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/42avVRS.

Additionally, the county will be hosting two job fairs the morning of Tuesday, May 9.

The first fair will be held at the Connetquot Public Library, located at 760 Ocean Ave. in Bohemia. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon and is scheduled to include employers such as Surf Clean Energy, Community Housing Innovations, and Premier Casting Solutions.

The second Tuesday hiring event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will be held at the West Islip Fire Department located at 309 Union Blvd. in West Islip.

For more information on next week’s hiring events, visit https://bit.ly/3nsdadM.