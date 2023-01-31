Amazon set to recruit at Wyandanch job fair 

The Suffolk County Department of Labor will host a job fair Thursday afternoon in Wyandanch with the goal of filling positions at more than a dozen employers.

The hiring event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wyandanch Public Library, located at 14 S. 20th St.

Employers scheduled to attend include Amazon, Doyle Security Services, Allegiant Homecare and the New York City Department of Corrections.

For more information or to register in advance, visit bit.ly/3WTAWeq.