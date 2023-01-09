Suffolk to host job fair Thursday in Patchogue

Interested jobseekers will have the chance to meet with recruiters at Suffolk County’s first job fair of the new year in Patchogue Thursday. The hiring event, hosted by Suffolk County’s One-Stop Employment Center, will be held at the Patchogue-Medford Library located at 54-60 Main St. The fair will feature more than a dozen employers looking to fill openings.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Employers scheduled to attend the event include Amazon, the Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, WE Transport, and manufacturer Berry Global. The following Thursday, Jan. 19, the county will be hosting an information session for Long Islanders interested in pursuing a career in civil service. That session starts at 10 a.m. and will be held at the One-Stop Employment Center, located at 725 Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge.

For more information about these and other county hiring events, visit https://bit.ly/3vMis4C. — VICTOR OCASIO