Sachem Public Library to host job fair Tuesday

Over a dozen employers are scheduled to attend an upcoming Suffolk County job fair at the Sachem Public Library Tuesday morning.

The hiring event, located at 50 Holbrook Rd. in Holbrook, runs from 10 a.m. to noon. The event, organized by the county's Labor Department, will feature hundreds of job opportunities for jobseekers, the county said.

Employers scheduled to attend include East/West Industries, Biocogent LLC, Winters Bros Waste Systems and the senior living community Jefferson's Ferry.

For more information on the job fair and for a full list of attending employers, visit https://bit.ly/3ErlXlu.