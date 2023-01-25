Woodbury startup aims to be alternative job board for seniors

A local startup hopes to be the first digital stop for retirees and older Long Islanders looking for work. Jollity, an online job board launched in late 2021, specifically targets workers 50 and up and is aimed at being a resource for Islanders looking for their second act in the working world, said its founder Evan Vieira of Melville. Vieira, a podiatrist by trade and partner at Manhasset-based Advanced Foot Care, said the idea for an online job board for seniors came from conversations with his patients. “One of the things I would hear from a lot of people is they didn’t want to retire because they didn’t want to dip into their savings, or they were laid off and they were looking for something part-time to do,” Vieira said. While the operation is small with about 100 job postings, Vieira said he hopes to grow the startup to be a resource for seniors looking for part- and full-time work. The startup does not currently track job placement or have an estimate of how many have found work through the platform. Vieira said he’s bootstrapped the project himself and estimates he’s invested between $50,000 to $75,000 in the business, so far. The site is currently free for jobseekers and employers, though eventually he plans to charge employers a registration fee and find advertisers. “We’re trying to build a community that curates and cultivates jobs for that population,” he said. Jobseeker Carl Kirschner, 73, of Dix Hills said he’s used Jollity in the hopes of finding work in retirement. Kirschner, who learned about Jollity as a patient of Vieira, said he had been looking for part-time or short-term work assignments that would allow him to use his years of experience in academia. But using other larger job boards only brought back what he called “clickbait” ads for jobs that supposedly would match his skill set but were for positions like delivery driver. “The job never is what they say it’s going to be,” said Kirschner, a former college dean of students at Suffolk County Community College and more recently academic coordinator at the now closed Briarcliffe College. “At 73, I’m looking for a couple of days here or there to keep myself fresh and to meet new people,” he said. Bernard Macias, associate state director for AARP on Long Island, said there are a few reasons that seniors and retirees might be looking to jump back into the labor market. “They want to stay social, they want to make a difference, perhaps they didn’t save enough,” he said. “I don’t think anybody ever thinks to save for inflation or recession." For whatever reason, Macias said, older Americans are staying in the workforce longer. He also noted that AARP has its own online job board aimed at older jobseekers. While getting back into the labor pool can bring social benefits to some older workers, it can also be a smart move financially. Ed Slott, a Rockville Centre-based financial and retirement adviser and founder of IRAhelp.com, said retirees are often in a position of watching their savings slowly deplete, and part-time work — even as little as $10,000 a year — can make the difference. “Most workers are used to putting money away and watching their savings grow,” Slott said. “Once you stop working and your savings go in reverse … that’s not a good feeling.” By 2030, 9.5% of the U.S. labor force is projected to be older than 65, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The number of Americans 75 years and older in the labor force is expected to grow by 96.5% by 2030, according to BLS projections. Despite the graying of the workforce, age discrimination continues to be a major hurdle for older jobseekers. Around 40% of unemployed adults age 45 and older, and 62% of those 55 or over reported experiencing age discrimination during their job search, according to a September AARP survey. Mita Parikh, owner of Hidden Smiles Orthodontics in Huntington, who’s used Jollity to post an opening for a part-time receptionist, said finding help has been difficult since the pandemic began, and normal job boards haven't been of much help. “The traditional methods, Indeed, ZipRecruiter and Craigslist postings weren’t coming through for us,” said Parikh.. And while a few applicants did make it further along in the hiring process, she said their schedule requests and apparent work ethic weren't what she was looking for. After speaking with other business owners in the medical community about hiring challenges, someone suggested Jollity. "I was like, you know what, the retired generation understands the value of doing a really good job and values showing up to work every day," she said. She said she didn’t find “our perfect match,” but plans to put Jollity into her business’ rotation of recruiting tools going forward.

A local startup hopes to be the first digital stop for retirees and older Long Islanders looking for work.

Jollity, an online job board launched in late 2021, specifically targets workers 50 and up and is aimed at being a resource for Islanders looking for their second act in the working world, said its founder Evan Vieira of Melville.

Vieira, a podiatrist by trade and partner at Manhasset-based Advanced Foot Care, said the idea for an online job board for seniors came from conversations with his patients.

“One of the things I would hear from a lot of people is they didn’t want to retire because they didn’t want to dip into their savings, or they were laid off and they were looking for something part-time to do,” Vieira said.

While the operation is small with about 100 job postings, Vieira said he hopes to grow the startup to be a resource for seniors looking for part- and full-time work. The startup does not currently track job placement or have an estimate of how many have found work through the platform.

Vieira said he’s bootstrapped the project himself and estimates he’s invested between $50,000 to $75,000 in the business, so far. The site is currently free for jobseekers and employers, though eventually he plans to charge employers a registration fee and find advertisers.

“We’re trying to build a community that curates and cultivates jobs for that population,” he said.

Jobseeker Carl Kirschner, 73, of Dix Hills said he’s used Jollity in the hopes of finding work in retirement.

Kirschner, who learned about Jollity as a patient of Vieira, said he had been looking for part-time or short-term work assignments that would allow him to use his years of experience in academia. But using other larger job boards only brought back what he called “clickbait” ads for jobs that supposedly would match his skill set but were for positions like delivery driver.

“The job never is what they say it’s going to be,” said Kirschner, a former college dean of students at Suffolk County Community College and more recently academic coordinator at the now closed Briarcliffe College.

“At 73, I’m looking for a couple of days here or there to keep myself fresh and to meet new people,” he said.

Bernard Macias, associate state director for AARP on Long Island, said there are a few reasons that seniors and retirees might be looking to jump back into the labor market.

“They want to stay social, they want to make a difference, perhaps they didn’t save enough,” he said. “I don’t think anybody ever thinks to save for inflation or recession."

For whatever reason, Macias said, older Americans are staying in the workforce longer.

He also noted that AARP has its own online job board aimed at older jobseekers.

While getting back into the labor pool can bring social benefits to some older workers, it can also be a smart move financially.

Ed Slott, a Rockville Centre-based financial and retirement adviser and founder of IRAhelp.com, said retirees are often in a position of watching their savings slowly deplete, and part-time work — even as little as $10,000 a year — can make the difference.

“Most workers are used to putting money away and watching their savings grow,” Slott said. “Once you stop working and your savings go in reverse … that’s not a good feeling.”

By 2030, 9.5% of the U.S. labor force is projected to be older than 65, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The number of Americans 75 years and older in the labor force is expected to grow by 96.5% by 2030, according to BLS projections.

Despite the graying of the workforce, age discrimination continues to be a major hurdle for older jobseekers.

Around 40% of unemployed adults age 45 and older, and 62% of those 55 or over reported experiencing age discrimination during their job search, according to a September AARP survey.

Employer seeking alternatives

Mita Parikh, owner of Hidden Smiles Orthodontics in Huntington, who’s used Jollity to post an opening for a part-time receptionist, said finding help has been difficult since the pandemic began, and normal job boards haven't been of much help.

“The traditional methods, Indeed, ZipRecruiter and Craigslist postings weren’t coming through for us,” said Parikh.. And while a few applicants did make it further along in the hiring process, she said their schedule requests and apparent work ethic weren't what she was looking for.

After speaking with other business owners in the medical community about hiring challenges, someone suggested Jollity.

"I was like, you know what, the retired generation understands the value of doing a really good job and values showing up to work every day," she said.

She said she didn’t find “our perfect match,” but plans to put Jollity into her business’ rotation of recruiting tools going forward.