Laborers' union to start recruiting 50 apprentices on July 10

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 731 of the Laborers' Union will begin taking applications on July 10 for 50 skilled construction craft-laborer apprenticeships, officials said.

The recruitment will take place on the internet from 9 to 11 a.m. on weekdays through July 21 or until 500 people have applied, whichever comes first. The application portal — recruitment.local731.com — won't open until July 10.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass math, reading and drug tests and have reliable transportation.

More information is available by calling 718-752-9860.

