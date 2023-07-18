Laborers' union to begin recruitment for 20 apprentices on Wednesday

The Training and Education Fund for District Council 16 of the Cement and Concrete Workers union will begin taking applications on Wednesday for 20 skilled construction-craft laborer apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the District Council 16 Training Center, 29-18 35th Ave. in Long Island City, Queens, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on third Wednesday of every month through July 17, 2024, excluding next month and December.

Forms must be completed at the center.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have completed the 10th grade, be able to read and understand instruction materials, pass a drug test and be physically able to do the work.

More information is available by calling 718-392-6970.